Rempe suspended 4 games for actions in Rangers game

NEW YORK -- New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for four games, without pay, for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during NHL Game No. 1028 in New York on Monday, March 11, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:25 of the second period. Rempe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Rempe will forfeit $17,083.32. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.