Zary breaks tie in 3rd, Flames hang on to defeat Rangers for 3rd straight win

Zary’s wrist shot from a sharp angle off the rush beat Igor Shesterkin short side over his right shoulder at 10:35.

Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist, and MacKenzie Weegar had three assists for the Flames (11-6-3), who have won three straight and have points in seven of eight (5-1-2). Dustin Wolf made 27 saves.

Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle scored, and Shesterkin made 46 saves for the Rangers (12-5-1), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Coronato scored 7:26 into the first period to give Calgary a 1-0 lead. He snapped a shot from inside the left face-off circle that beat Shesterkin through a partial screen.

Sharangovich, in his 300th NHL game, made it 2-0 on the power play at 8:29 of the second period. He one-timed a pass from MacKenzie Weegar over Shesterkin's blocker from the right circle.

The goal came after Wolf slid across his crease to make a blocker save on Lafreniere's one-timer after a backdoor setup from Artemi Panarin at 7:40.

Lafreniere trimmed the lead to 2-1 at 16:37. Wolf made the initial stop on a point shot from Jacob Trouba, but Lafreniere lifted the rebound off the post and in.

Cuylle scored 16 seconds later to tie it 2-2 when his deflection on K'Andre Miller's point shot caused the puck to skip over Wolf's right pad.