RANGERS (13-9-1) at SABRES (10-10-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG-B
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault
Eeli Tolvanen -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Glenn Gawdin -- Max Sasson -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi
Braden Schneider -- Scott Morrow
Joonas Korpisalo
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body), Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Olen Zellweger -- Louis Crevier
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa
Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)
Status report
The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Korpisalo and Garand will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Samuelsson participated in the Sabres’ optional morning skate after not practicing Monday because of a maintenance day; a decision on his status for the game was to be made after the skate, Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Helenius rejoined the team at practice Monday in a red noncontact jersey; Ruff said the forward is progressing, and he anticipates him traveling with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 1.