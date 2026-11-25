RANGERS (13-9-1) at SABRES (10-10-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, MSG-B

Rangers projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault

Eeli Tolvanen -- Noah Laba -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Glenn Gawdin -- Max Sasson -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi

Braden Schneider -- Scott Morrow

Joonas Korpisalo

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body), Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Olen Zellweger -- Louis Crevier

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Zach Metsa

Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate. … Korpisalo and Garand will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Samuelsson participated in the Sabres’ optional morning skate after not practicing Monday because of a maintenance day; a decision on his status for the game was to be made after the skate, Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Helenius rejoined the team at practice Monday in a red noncontact jersey; Ruff said the forward is progressing, and he anticipates him traveling with the team on their upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 1.