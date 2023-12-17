BOSTON -- Vincent Trocheck scored his second goal of the game at 2:03 of overtime, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Trocheck scores twice, Rangers rally for OT victory against Bruins
Wins it at 2:03 after tying game in 3rd, Shesterkin makes 21 saves for New York
Settling at the left side of the net, Trocheck won it with a one-timer from Artemi Panarin.
He tied the game 1-1 at 10:50 of the third period on the power play, corralling Mika Zibanejad’s pass in the slot and firing a wrist shot past Jeremy Swayman.
Prior to the tying goal, the Rangers were 0-for-4 with the man-advantage, including three minutes of a five-minute major following two minutes of 4-on-4.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things on those power plays earlier in the game, it was just a matter of us knowing we were doing the right things,” Trocheck said. “We were getting good looks and continuing to stay with it and do those same things, and then just have to bear down on our chances.”
Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves for New York (21-7-1), which has won three of its past four games, including 5-1 at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
“We’re firing shots and we’re attacking and attacking, and it’s just not going in,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “[We] just can’t seem to find that first one [but we] just stayed with it, stayed the course and eventually got one and got it to overtime and walked away with two points. It was hard-fought on both sides, and we’re happy to get out of here with the two points.”
Trent Frederic scored, and Swayman made 32 saves for Boston (19-5-5), which has points in three straight (1-0-2), including a 5-4 shootout win at the New York Islanders on Friday.
“You’re winning 1-0, you’d like to get two points,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “But if you look at the adversity within the game that we faced, [I’m] really proud of our group for the desperation that we played with, the togetherness.”
Frederic gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the second period, punching in James van Riemsdyk’s centering pass in front.
“I think just coming out and starting hard was kind of our game plan,” Frederic said. “We play them quite a bit, so I don’t think we think of them as a team that’s going to score a bunch on us.”
Bruins forward David Pastrnak received a five-minute major penalty for boarding and game misconduct at 18:10 of the second for a hit on Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who was able to finish the game.
New York outshot Boston 14-7 in the third.
“I think that’s a game that kind of brings a team together, I think a little bit,” Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said. “The last 10 minutes felt almost like a playoff game, I thought, just with how tight it was, and one mistake, you know it’s going to end up in your net. So, I think that’s a good hockey game, it’s fun to play. Great for our team.”
NOTES: With their third-period comeback, the Rangers tied the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks for the most such wins this season (six). … It was Trocheck’s fourth multipoint game in the past eight; he was held without a point in the other four. He also won 13 of 18 face-offs (72.2 percent). … Panarin had a game-high 10 shots on goal. … Trouba blocked six shots in 19:51 of ice time. … Pastrnak’s game misconduct marked the first time he’s been ejected in his NHL career (621 games). He leads the Bruins with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 29 games this season.