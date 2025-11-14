Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT on Pageau's short-handed goal

Theodore cut it to 2-1 at 18:56 of the second period. He got the puck at the right point, worked his way through Heineman and Ryan Pulock in the right circle and continued toward the net, where he moved the puck to his forehand before stuffing a shot in past Sorokin's right pad at the left post.

“Goals aren’t coming easily, especially far away from the net,” Smith said. “So, you just have to grind your way kind of through and find opportunities in the paint.”

Hertl tied the game 2-2 during a delayed penalty at 8:23 of the third period. He quickly buried a rebound five-hole on Sorokin after Jeremy Lauzon's initial one-timer from the low slot was stopped.

Smith then gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 10:45, getting a loose puck along the goal line and lifting a shot over the left pad of a sprawled Sorokin. Roy challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call was confirmed after a video review.

“I’d say closing out games has been a strength for us, to be honest,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Tonight we didn’t get it done. So, I would say where we failed is we didn’t extend the lead on their challenge. On the power play, we had the chance to extend the lead, but we didn’t generate much and actually gave up a 2-on-1.

“They made a play with the goalie out. We’ll look at it.”

NOTES: Sorokin's win was his 131st in the NHL, passing Rick DiPietro for third in Islanders history. ... Horvat extended his point steak to seven games (six goals, five assists). ... Barzal extended his point streak to five games (two goals, three assists). ... Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman had four shots in 16:45 of ice time in his NHL debut.