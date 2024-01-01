Nedeljkovic makes 37 saves, Penguins stop Islanders for 3rd straight win

Lars Eller scored twice, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Penguins (18-13-4), who have won three straight, including 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, and are 5-0-1 in their past six.

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves against St. Louis.

“We’re going to rely on both of them,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said of the goalies. “They’re both helping us win right now. ‘Jars’ played extremely well last night. I thought ‘Ned’ played extremely well tonight. Whether or not that’s sustainable has yet to be seen.”

Samuel Bolduc scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves for the Islanders (17-10-9), who have lost two of three. They lost 7-0 at home to the Penguins on Wednesday.

"I don't know if I'd use the word frustrating. It's disappointing,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “We played well enough to win the hockey game. I think both goalies played well. We had some real good looks and didn't get it by him, couldn't get it by him. That was the difference in the game."