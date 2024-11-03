Shesterkin stops 35, Panarin scores twice to lift Rangers past Islanders 

Zibanejad gets 3 assists in win; Sorokin makes 35 saves

Islanders at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves, and Artemi Panarin scored two goals for the New York Rangers in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Vincent Trocheck scored his 200th NHL goal, Chris Kreider scored short-handed, Mika Zibanejad had three assists, and Adam Edstrom got his first of the season for the Rangers (8-2-1), who have won two games in a row and three of four.

Ilya Sorokin made 35 saves, and Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders (4-6-2), who have lost four of five all in regulation.

Kreider gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 3:44 of the first period.

Zibanejad intercepted Noah Dobson's pass in the neutral zone and started the rush up the ice with Kreider. They passed the puck back and forth before Zibanejad found Kreider below the right circle for a one-timer that got behind Sorokin.

Shesterkin stopped Dobson on a breakaway with a right pad save at 11:24 to keep it 1-0.

Trocheck made it 2-0 at 1:21 of the second period. He scored from in front of the net off a pass from Reilly Smith, who stripped the puck from Samuel Bolduc at the bottom of the right face-off circle in the Islanders' defensive zone.

Shesterkin stopped Bo Horvat on a breakaway at 3:46, but Cizikas scored at 4:38 to make it 2-1. Shesterkin couldn't hold onto Pierre Engvall's shot, leaving the puck in front of the crease for Cizikas to jam in.

New York regained the two-goal lead when Panarin made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 11:04. His 60-foot shot from the point went through Trocheck's legs and over Sorokin's left pad.

But the Islanders responded to cut it to 3-2 at 19:52 on Nelson's goal from the right post off a cross-crease pass from Kyle Palmieri, who took a pass in the left circle and deked around a diving Jacob Trouba.

Shesterkin made a right pad save on Horvat on a 2-on-1 at 3:50 of the third to preserve the lead, and at 5:18 Edstrom scored on a deflection from the side of the net that looped high over Sorokin before bouncing in to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.

Panarin scored an empty-net goal at 16:37 for the 5-2 final.

