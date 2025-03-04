Shesterkin makes 21 saves, Rangers shut out Islanders

J.T. Miller extends point streak to 6 for New York, which has won 4 of past 5

Islanders at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves and the New York Rangers got their second straight shutout win, 4-0 against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Rangers also defeated the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Sunday behind 34 saves from Jonathan Quick.

Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist. Will Borgen scored his first career short-handed goal. Shesterkin got his fourth shutout of the season.

The Rangers (31-26-4) have won four of five games.

Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for the Islanders (27-26-7), who had won their previous two games.

Cuylle scored his goal off his head from in front of the net to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 15:03 of the first period. Kyle Palmieri blocked Zac Jones' shot from the point. The puck popped up in the air, hit Cuylle on the right side of his head and went into the net.

The Rangers went up 2-0 on Borgen's short-handed goal at 19:15. Cuylle took a hit from Noah Dobson high in the Rangers' defensive zone but still made the play to push the puck up the ice and out of the zone to Sam Carrick.

Carrick carried the puck into the left face-off circle before leaving it back for Borgen, who scored with a bar-down wrist shot into the short side.

Miller made it 3-0 at 3:43 of the third period with a blocker-side wrist shot from the right circle. The play was a result of Tony DeAngelo's neutral zone turnover. It was Miller's fifth goal in as many games.

Panarin scored into the empty net with 5:09 remaining in the third period to give the Rangers a 4-0 lead.

The Islanders had a would-be goal from Anders Lee at 8:24 of the first taken away because of a successful coach's challenge from the Rangers for offside. Video replay showed Casey Cizikas preceded the puck into the zone 10 seconds before Lee scored.

