Shabanov has 3 points, Islanders shut out Red Wings

Ritchie gave New York a 1-0 lead at 6:46 of the first period, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beating Gibson short side from the left circle.

It was his second straight game with a goal after he didn't score in his first nine games this season.

“[Shabanov's] pass on that play was unreal,” Ritchie said. “And then he got [two] more points with three more unreal plays. He’s just a great player.”

Shabanov made it 2-0 at 14:54 of the first. Ritchie won a face-off in the right circle, and Cizikas tapped the puck back to Shabanov, who had his shot from the high slot flutter blocker side on Gibson.

“We were talking on the bench about how well that group works together,” Roy said. “At the end of a long road trip, they gave us a lot of gas and a lot of momentum.”

Barzal extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:19 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected in off the shin of Marco Kasper, whose turnover in the defensive zone created the chance.

Horvat made it 4-0 at 5:04. He won a face-off in the left circle and immediately skated to the right circle before one-timing a diagonal pass from Ryan Pulock short side on Gibson.

“We have coverages for face-offs that should be automatic,” McLellan said. “Maybe you aren’t skating well, but you can still prevent goals like that. We gave up two of them, which sums up the night.”