Islanders at Stars projected lineups

ISLANDERS (10-7-2) at STARS (12-4-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Benn will make his season debut after suffering a collapsed lung during the preseason. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, is day to day; Kolyachonok will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League. … Holmstrom missed the Islanders’ morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision.