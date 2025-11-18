Islanders at Stars projected lineups

ISLANDERS (10-7-2) at STARS (12-4-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Benn will make his season debut after suffering a collapsed lung during the preseason. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, is day to day; Kolyachonok will make his season debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League. … Holmstrom missed the Islanders’ morning skate because of an illness and will be a game-time decision.