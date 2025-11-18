Devils at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (13-4-1) at LIGHTNING (9-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Shane Lachance -- Luke Glendening -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Legare, Colton White, Ethan Edwards

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Cody Glass (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons

Gage Goncalves -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas -- Yanni Gourde -- Jack Finley

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Status report

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown, Hamilton and Dadonov, a forward, are all game-time decisions and will participate in warmups. ... Edwards, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Dillon participated in an optional morning skate after he did not practice Monday. ... Cirelli (upper body) and James (undisclosed) are expected to return from injuries. ... Hedman, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is questionable. ... Paul, a forward, will not play and is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Benn makes season debut for Stars against Islanders

Blues rock custom T-shirts to celebrate Faulk’s 1,000th NHL game

Merzlikins unveils new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' mask

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2027 World Junior Championship to be played in Edmonton, Red Deer

Maple Leafs GM says 'no excuses' for recent struggles, supports coach

Cousins of Senators fined for embellishment

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kopitar, Ovechkin, swap jerseys after matchup

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Schaefer pursues another rookie record when Islanders visit Stars

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL, NHLPA, Everfi launch 'Future Goals: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice'

Terry ties it late, Ducks defeat Mammoth in OT to end 3-game skid

'Shoresy Classic' will see hockey-playing actors face 8 NHL alumni teams

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Defensemen getting more involved offensively without sacrificing coverage