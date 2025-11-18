Devils at Lightning projected lineups

DEVILS (13-4-1) at LIGHTNING (9-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsysuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen
Shane Lachance -- Luke Glendening -- Paul Cotter
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nathan Legare, Colton White, Ethan Edwards
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Cody Glass (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons
Gage Goncalves -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Curtis Douglas -- Yanni Gourde -- Jack Finley
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile
Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)
Status report
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown, Hamilton and Dadonov, a forward, are all game-time decisions and will participate in warmups. ... Edwards, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Dillon participated in an optional morning skate after he did not practice Monday. ... Cirelli (upper body) and James (undisclosed) are expected to return from injuries. ... Hedman, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is questionable. ... Paul, a forward, will not play and is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.