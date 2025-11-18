Devils at Lightning projected lineups

DEVILS (13-4-1) at LIGHTNING (9-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Juho Lammikko -- Stefan Noesen

Shane Lachance -- Luke Glendening -- Paul Cotter

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Legare, Colton White, Ethan Edwards

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Cody Glass (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons

Gage Goncalves -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Curtis Douglas -- Yanni Gourde -- Jack Finley

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Steven Santini

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile

Injured: Nick Paul (upper body), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Status report

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brown, Hamilton and Dadonov, a forward, are all game-time decisions and will participate in warmups. ... Edwards, a defenseman, was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Dillon participated in an optional morning skate after he did not practice Monday. ... Cirelli (upper body) and James (undisclosed) are expected to return from injuries. ... Hedman, a defenseman, practiced Monday and is questionable. ... Paul, a forward, will not play and is questionable against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.