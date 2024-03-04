LOS ANGELES -- Phillip Danault had a hat trick for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.
Danault gets hat trick, Kings ease past Devils
Fiala has 3 points, Talbot makes 30 saves for Los Angeles
“The slump’s over at home,” said Danault, who had not scored in his first 27 home games this season.
Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (31-19-10), who are 4-1-0 at home since interim coach Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan on Feb. 2. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.
“That was our goal after a good finish of the road trip, to stay on it and continue playing like that,” Fiala said, referring to a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. “I think we did.”
Timo Meier scored for the Devils (30-27-4), who went 1-2-0 on a three-game California road trip. Nico Daws made nine saves on 13 shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid, who made nine saves in relief.
“I don’t think it’s about effort, it’s more between the ears,” New Jersey forward Erik Haula said. “We keep kind of shooting ourselves in the foot, we keep making similar mistakes, and at this time of the year it’s going to hurt you.”
Meier gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into the first period on a backhand from the left circle. Kings forward Quinton Byfield’s pass in the defensive zone redirected off the boards to Nico Hischier, who found Meier for his 13th goal of the season.
“We got the start we wanted, came out and scored a goal,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said. “You can do a lot of great things in the game, and then you can beat yourself. I thought we beat ourselves.”
Danault tied it 1-1 at 7:56, taking a stretch pass from Fiala as he came off the bench and beating Daws with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway.
“Kevin, just a heads up play by him,” Danault said. “Great pass, and good play all around.”
Laferriere made it 2-1 at 14:49 with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.
Danault pushed it to 3-1 at 12:23 of the second period when he put in a cross-crease pass from Matt Roy at the left post off the rush.
Fiala made it 4-1 at 12:57 on the power play with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Byfield below the goal line. Daws was replaced by Schmid after allowing the goal.
“Get yourself in a 4-1 hole, it’s a pretty steep hill to climb,” Haula said. “We basically got to start winning out here to have a really good chance of making it. We can’t lose many more games.”
Danault scored an empty-net goal for the 5-1 final at 17:47 of the third period to complete his second NHL hat trick and first in three seasons with Los Angeles.
“He has done so many good things the whole season and he deserves it, and today was his day,” Fiala said.
NOTES: Fiala has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a three-game streak. … Kings center Anze Kopitar had an assist, giving him five points (one goal, four assists) during a four-game streak. … Kopitar and Drew Doughty had the assists on Fiala’s goal, marking the 300th time they have been involved in the same goal. Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey were involved in 350 goals, the most by a forward and defenseman combination in NHL history, and Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr are second with 306. … Kurtis MacDermid made his Devils debut after the forward was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. He had one shot in 3:10 of ice time.