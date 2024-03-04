Danault gets hat trick, Kings ease past Devils 

“The slump’s over at home,” said Danault, who had not scored in his first 27 home games this season.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (31-19-10), who are 4-1-0 at home since interim coach Jim Hiller replaced Todd McLellan on Feb. 2. Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

“That was our goal after a good finish of the road trip, to stay on it and continue playing like that,” Fiala said, referring to a 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. “I think we did.”

Timo Meier scored for the Devils (30-27-4), who went 1-2-0 on a three-game California road trip. Nico Daws made nine saves on 13 shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid, who made nine saves in relief.

“I don’t think it’s about effort, it’s more between the ears,” New Jersey forward Erik Haula said. “We keep kind of shooting ourselves in the foot, we keep making similar mistakes, and at this time of the year it’s going to hurt you.”

Meier gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into the first period on a backhand from the left circle. Kings forward Quinton Byfield’s pass in the defensive zone redirected off the boards to Nico Hischier, who found Meier for his 13th goal of the season.

“We got the start we wanted, came out and scored a goal,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said. “You can do a lot of great things in the game, and then you can beat yourself. I thought we beat ourselves.”