DEVILS (16-8-0) at BLUE JACKETS (9-13-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Charlie Coyle
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Jack Williams -- Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
The Devils will use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Monday. … Olivier, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Monahan returns after missing five games since Nov. 14 with an upper-body injury.