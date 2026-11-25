DEVILS (16-8-0) at BLUE JACKETS (9-13-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Luke Evangelista

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle), Seamus Casey (knee)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Charlie Coyle

Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Jack Williams -- Cole Sillinger -- Sean Monahan

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Dmitri Voronkov

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Devils will use the same lineup from a 3-2 win against the Blue Jackets on Monday. … Olivier, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. ... Monahan returns after missing five games since Nov. 14 with an upper-body injury.