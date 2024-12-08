Navy SEALs participate in charity game against Bruins alumni

BRIGHTON, Mass. -- When Jeffrey McGovern deployed to Europe, the member of SEAL Team 2 packed a little something extra: his hockey bag, tucked in amongst his gear and stowed in his barracks room. Hockey had been a constant in his life, since age 6, and it had grown into piece of himself.

It was there, on deployment, when he found a flyer for a local military team on base. He was busy, always, but when he could, he would head over to play for the team, which had games all over Germany and Austria, among other places.

One weekend, he snagged a rental car and headed for Czech Republic, bound for a weekend hockey tournament. He, along with someone from Operational Detachment Alpha in the Army, bunked together in an abandoned restaurant, playing 48 hours of games.

“Any training trip I had to go on, I would bring my gear and if we had the night off or the weekend off, I’d go to a rink and sit in the lobby until I could get in a game,” he said.

Which was where he found himself on a trip to the Baltics. No one spoke English.

“So, this older gentleman walks in, and I’d been there for like three nights, and finally we looked at each other and he’s like, ‘Play?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ and I pretended to take a shot,” McGovern said. “He gave me a date and time.”

It was a juniors-level practice, which McGoven took part in, watching the coach draw up drills on a white board, coming back again for a pickup hour.

McGovern was once again on the ice Saturday night, this time at Warrior Ice Arena, the practice rink of the Boston Bruins where he and the Warrior For Life Fund All-Stars took on a loaded Bruins alumni team in the 2024 Face Off for Heroes Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Game.

The All-Stars were comprised of active-duty and retired Navy SEALs. The Bruins roster contained much of the Stanley Cup-winning 2011 team, including Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Mark Recchi, Tuukka Rask (as a skater), Dennis Seidenberg, Johnny Boychuk, Shawn Thornton, Andrew Ference, Chris Kelly and others. Tim Thomas coached, with an assist from Brad Marchand, who arrived from the Bruins’ 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers earlier Saturday at TD Garden.