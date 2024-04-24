Predators defeat Canucks in Game 2, even Western 1st Round series

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Nashville on Friday.

“Obviously bummed for [Demko] but excited to play,” DeSmith said. “Playoffs, it’s a different animal and it’s fun to be out there.”

DeSmith’s second career Stanley Cup Playoff start got off to a rough start.

Nashville took a 1-0 lead on its first shot at 1:14 of the first period. Forsberg threw the puck toward the net from the left point, and Beauvillier deflected it in the high slot, catching DeSmith sliding to his left as the puck bounced the other way into the net.

“I didn’t see the guy’s stick in the lane and I was just kind of moving over to the backdoor guy expecting him to tip it,” DeSmith said. “It got tipped up a little higher and [my] blade slipped out. That was a tough way to start.”

Vancouver didn’t have a shot on goal on three power plays in the first period, including Elias Pettersson missing an open net from the right face-off dot with two seconds left in the period. The Canucks finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

“We had some chances, some looks on the [power play], some empty nets we didn’t capitalize on,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Maybe we got a little frustrated but we threw a lot of rubber around that area. We’ve got to keep doing that. I think the game plan is there, we’ve just got to start executing.”

Forsberg made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He skated unchecked out of the right corner and lifted a shot short side over DeSmith’s glove from the edge of the crease.

“That was a huge goal,” Brunette said. “Big time, pretty sick hands in tight and doing what he does, he's done all year."

Sissons, who is from North Vancouver, British Columbia, pushed it to 3-0 at 8:04, driving to the net on a rush and burying the rebound of Beauvillier’s initial shot.

“It's always nice to score a big goal for your team in the playoffs no matter where you're at, but extra special here for me,” Sissons said. “Made a good play off the entry and just drove hard to the net and found a rebound, which is as simple as it gets but sometimes what you got to do.”