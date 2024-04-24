VANCOUVER -- Filip Forsberg and Anthony Beauvillier each had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators evened their Western Conference First Round series against the Vancouver Canucks with a 4-1 win in Game 2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Predators defeat Canucks in Game 2, even Western 1st Round series
Forsberg has goal, assist for Nashville; DeSmith makes 12 saves for Vancouver
Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood also scored, and Juuse Saros made 17 saves for the Predators, who are the first wild card from the West.
“I think it was won in the second period, and I thought in the third period we were committed to the pain,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said of his team, which blocked 30 shots. “Something that maybe Game 1 (a 4-2 loss) we learned from. Maybe weren't quite as committed to the pain, and tonight, with the blocked shots and the things that we did sacrificing our body, we learned and we're still growing. We're not where we want to be, but we're getting better and today was a good step.”
Nikita Zadorov scored for the Canucks, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Casey DeSmith started and made 12 saves in place of goalie Thatcher Demko, who is out week to week with an undisclosed injury.
Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Nashville on Friday.
“Obviously bummed for [Demko] but excited to play,” DeSmith said. “Playoffs, it’s a different animal and it’s fun to be out there.”
DeSmith’s second career Stanley Cup Playoff start got off to a rough start.
Nashville took a 1-0 lead on its first shot at 1:14 of the first period. Forsberg threw the puck toward the net from the left point, and Beauvillier deflected it in the high slot, catching DeSmith sliding to his left as the puck bounced the other way into the net.
“I didn’t see the guy’s stick in the lane and I was just kind of moving over to the backdoor guy expecting him to tip it,” DeSmith said. “It got tipped up a little higher and [my] blade slipped out. That was a tough way to start.”
Vancouver didn’t have a shot on goal on three power plays in the first period, including Elias Pettersson missing an open net from the right face-off dot with two seconds left in the period. The Canucks finished 0-for-4 on the power play.
“We had some chances, some looks on the [power play], some empty nets we didn’t capitalize on,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “Maybe we got a little frustrated but we threw a lot of rubber around that area. We’ve got to keep doing that. I think the game plan is there, we’ve just got to start executing.”
Forsberg made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He skated unchecked out of the right corner and lifted a shot short side over DeSmith’s glove from the edge of the crease.
“That was a huge goal,” Brunette said. “Big time, pretty sick hands in tight and doing what he does, he's done all year."
Sissons, who is from North Vancouver, British Columbia, pushed it to 3-0 at 8:04, driving to the net on a rush and burying the rebound of Beauvillier’s initial shot.
“It's always nice to score a big goal for your team in the playoffs no matter where you're at, but extra special here for me,” Sissons said. “Made a good play off the entry and just drove hard to the net and found a rebound, which is as simple as it gets but sometimes what you got to do.”
Zadorov made it 3-1 at 15:33 with a shot from the top of the left circle that hit the stick of Predators forward Mark Jankowski and deflected under Saros' blocker.
J.T. Miller then had a slap shot deflect off the skate of defenseman Alexandre Carrier and hit the post on a power play with 33 seconds left in the period. Saros also shot out his left pad to stop Dakota Joshua alone in tight, with the rebound hitting the right post at 9:40 of the third period.
“I thought we created a lot today (84 shot attempts), just didn’t capitalize on our chances. That was the difference in the game,” Zadorov said. “They’re super desperate. They're laying for every puck, they're trying to block with their faces. So, that's what maybe we can learn from them in that particular thing. It’s hard to win. I mean, it's playoff hockey. It’s a long series. There’s no panic in the room.”
Nashville didn’t have a shot in the third period until Sherwood scored into an empty net with 1:53 left for the 4-1 final.
“We defended well, but the third period is definitely not a recipe that we necessarily want to repeat for the whole series,” Forsberg said. “But at the same time, they're doing a lot of good things. You’ve got to give them credit. They're a great team, and at the end of the day, I think the sacrifice and the shot blocking was the reason, and phenomenal goaltending as well.”
NOTES: Vancouver was also without veteran defenseman Tyler Myers, who was a late scratch with the flu. He was replaced by Noah Juulsen, who was minus-1 and took two penalties in 11:24 of ice time. ... It was Nashville’s first win in five games this season against Vancouver. ... Carrier led the Predators with six blocked shots, two fewer than the Canucks combined. ... Vancouver is 0-for-6 on the power play so far in the series.
ROUND 1 | FULL COVERAGE
🔹 Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
🔹 Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
🔹 New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
🔹 Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
🔹 Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
🔹 Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
🔹 Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
🔹 Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings