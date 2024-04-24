Demko out week to week for Canucks with undisclosed injury

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko will be out week to week for the Vancouver Canucks because of an undisclosed injury.

Coach Rick Tocchet said prior to the Canucks' 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round on Tuesday that it isn't related to the knee injury that sidelined the goalie for 14 games from March 13-April 13. Demko returned for the final two games of the regular season.

"We're going to evaluate him today on something," Tocchet said. "It wasn't the old injury and that's all I've really got for you guys."

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1. Game 3 will be in Nashville on Friday.

Demko made 22 saves in a 4-2 win in Game 1 on Sunday, including a sprawling save on Anthony Beauvillier 2:25 into the first period. He did not speak to the media after the game because he was getting treatment, and he also was not on the ice for an optional skate Monday, though Tocchet said he did skate.

"It might have been (injured) in the game, but I'm not quite sure because he skated [Monday]," Tocchet said. "I don't know the exact timeline."

Demko was 35-14-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and five shutouts in 51 games during the regular season.

"I feel bad for him," Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. "He works harder than anybody on a day-to-day basis when he's not injured, let alone when he's trying to get back in for stuff like this, so you feel for the guy. He's a big part of our team, but we've got to find a way to be resilient as a group and move forward."

Casey DeSmith made 12 saves on 15 shots in Game 2 on Tuesday, his second Stanley Cup Playoff start and first since 2022 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was 12-9-6 with a 2.89 GAA, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 29 games (27 starts) this season.

"I'm very confident," Tocchet said about DeSmith before the game. "I love his demeanor. Anytime you get in the playoffs, there's stories and he's looking to be a contributor to his team, and we expect, [with] the way he's played all year for us, really solid hockey. We're not looking for him to be spectacular. We're looking for him to be Casey."

DeSmith was 4-5-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .888 save percentage while playing 10 of the 14 games when Demko was out.

"He battles really hard on the ice," Miller said. "He really cares, and he really wants to win. He takes a lot of pride when he gets this opportunity. … He understands what he's got to do. We have total faith in him, but we have things we need to take care of in front of him, doesn't matter who's in net."

Arturs Silovs, who was 3-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .881 save percentage while Demko was out, backed up DeSmith after being recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

"We have three good goalies," Vancouver defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. "I mean, it's playoffs, guys are getting hurt, so it's time for some other guys to step up for sure."