Matthews scores twice, Maple Leafs shut out Predators

It was Samsonov’s 11th NHL shutout and first start since Nov. 24, when he made 30 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Joseph Woll, who sustained a high ankle sprain in a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, started Toronto’s previous five games. Samsonov did not dress for the previous two games because of an illness.

William Nylander had two assists for the Maple Leafs (14-6-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games and 8-1-2 in their past 11.

Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves for the Predators (14-13-0), who had won three in a row.

David Kampf put Toronto ahead 1-0 at 14:15 of the second period. He took a lead pass from Connor Timmins and, while fighting off Nashville defenseman Ryan McDonagh, shot over Lankinen’s glove in the slot.

Matthews made it 2-0 at 17:57 when he jammed in a pass from William Nylander at the side of the net that was slowed by Predators defenseman Roman Josi.

Matthews pushed the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 16:49 of the third period, taking a pass from Nylander and shooting between Lankinen’s pads from the left hash marks.

Noah Gregor short-handed into an empty net 18:29 for the 4-0 final.