Karlsson, Penguins excited to head to Stockholm for Global Series Sweden

PITTBURGH -- Erik Karlsson would’ve preferred a victory to send the Pittsburgh Penguins off to the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on a more positive note.

A 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday didn’t dampen the 35-year-old defenseman’s excitement, though, about getting to play the Penguins’ next two games in his home country.

Pittsburgh (9-5-3) will take on the Nashville Predators (5-8-4) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and next Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

“It’s going to be great, obviously,” Karlsson said. “It’s a fun experience and opportunity to play in front of the Swedish people. Lucky to be on one of the teams that gets a chance to do it.”

Karlsson is one of three players from Sweden on the Penguins, but forwards Rickard Rakell and Filip Hallander are injured. Hallander will remain in Pittsburgh to rehab after being diagnosed last week with a blood clot in his leg that is expected to sideline the 25-year-old for a minimum of three months.

Rakell is recovering from surgery on his left hand after he was injured blocking a shot against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 25 and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, but the 32-year-old will accompany the Penguins on the trip.

“It’s very unfortunate, obviously, for them,” Karlsson said. “Like I said, it’s very rare that you get this opportunity over the course of your career, no matter how long you play. So, very sad for them, but at least [Rakell] gets to go.”

Rakell, who had eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games before he was injured, acknowledged that being unable to play in the NHL Global Series was, “pretty much the first thing that came to mind,” after he learned his diagnosis. He still hopes to make the most of the week, though.

He is a native of Sundbyberg, about 20 miles northwest of Stockholm, and his family lives in Stockholm, so he will serve as an unofficial tour guide for the Penguins during their visit.

“I’m very much looking forward to the trip,” Rakell said. “It’s going both ways with being injured, and I was looking forward to those games so much this year. But the chance to just go with the team and showing everybody around and just being a small part of it, it’s a huge honor for me to bring my teammates there and go to a couple of restaurants maybe that I like to go to in the summertime.

“Because I’m going and I’m not playing, I told everyone I’ll be available 24/7 if anybody needs me.”

This will be Karlsson’s second time playing NHL games in Stockholm. The native of Landsbro (about 220 miles south of Stockholm) also went with the Ottawa Senators for the 2017 NHL Global Series against the Colorado Avalanche and had four assists in the two games, both Senators victories.

“That was a great time,” said Karlsson, who has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 17 games this season. “This time around, I’ll probably have a little bit of a better idea of how to utilize my time to the best of ability and get the most out of it. So, it’s going to be nice just to go back there. It’s not many opportunities you get to spend November in Sweden.”

After departing Pittsburgh on Monday night, the Penguins will practice after arriving in Stockholm on Tuesday morning and have a day off Wednesday to rest and explore before practicing Thursday. Karlsson and Rakell hope their teammates will get a taste of the Swedish culture during their down time with team dinners and visits to museums in the area.

“Europe, in general, has a lot of history,” Rakell said. “So, I think some of the guys are really into that and excited to see what Stockholm is like.”

Karlsson can’t wait to share some Swedish food with his teammates. Sweden is well known for its meatballs, but Karlsson also is looking forward to some toast skagen, a popular appetizer of a creamy shrimp salad on butter-fried toast.

“That’s one of my favorite things to eat in the summer and I’m sure they’ll have some still when we go there now,” Karlsson said.

Karlsson also wants his teammates to experience fika, a Swedish tradition of taking a break during the day to enjoy coffee or tea with a pastry.

“It’s actually sitting down and drinking your coffee and eating your pastry and not worrying about anything else. Take some time for yourself,” Karlsson explained. “So, I think small things like that. I think most of the guys have been to Europe, but not many guys have been to Sweden specifically and probably have played with a lot of guys from there over the years.

“So, it’s just going to be fun to show them a little bit where we’re from and what it’s actually about.”

The Penguins also played in Stockholm at the 2008 NHL Premiere, when they opened the 2008-09 season by splitting two games against the Senators. Longtime Penguins Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also played in those games.

Karlsson and Rakell expect the Swedish fans to show great appreciation for the trio of three-time Stanley Cup-winners in their return, particularly Crosby and Malkin, who rank first (1,707) and third (1,367), respectively, among active players in points.

“They’re obviously not only Pittsburgh Penguins, but I think in general in the hockey community, they’re two of the most outstanding figures in our generation,” Karlsson said. “So, I’m pretty sure that as many people that know my name there will know theirs, too.”

Rakell believes the loudest reception, though, will be for Karlsson, a three-time winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman (2012, 2015, 2023).

“People back home love him, love his game and love everything that he stands for in his hockey game,” Rakell said. “So, I think everybody is going to be very excited to watch him play.”