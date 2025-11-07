Penguins, Predators set for Global Series in Sweden

For international broadcast information, please visit: https://www.nhl.com/info/how-to-watch-by-country

The 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal is promoted by Live Nation Sweden, with official partners Fastenal, SAP, CAT, Pepsi, Unibet, PLYRS, Upper Deck, Mercedes, Sony, City of Stockholm and Scotiabank.

To date, there have been 46 NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, including six different countries and nine different cities across two continents. There have been 17 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden, 16 of which were played in Stockholm at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe). These games reward the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe that enjoy live NHL games available via international broadcast and media partners. The NHL’s biggest star players are also featured across numerous social media platforms, and on NHL.com in seven languages, for the League’s international fans.

The Penguins, led by longtime captain Sidney Crosby, will play abroad for the first time since 2008, when they faced the Ottawa Senators in the NHL Premiere Series. In addition to Crosby, the Penguins’ roster is currently comprised of top talent from across the world, including three Swedish players – Filip Hallander (currently injured), Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell (currently on IR) – alongside Stanley Cup winners Kris Letang(Canada), Evgeni Malkin (Russia) and Bryan Rust (USA).

The Predators last played abroad in the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia, when they faced the San Jose Sharks in two regular-season games in Prague. The Predators’ roster showcases some of the game’s biggest talents, including Swedish star and franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg and fellow countryman Adam Wilsby, as well as captain Roman Josi (Switzerland-currently on IR), Juuse Saros (Finland) and Steven Stamkos (Canada).

Results for regular-season games played outside of North America by Pittsburgh and Nashville are listed below, as well as a link to the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal Interactive Information Guide.

The NHL Global Fan Tour, the official fan festival of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, will take over Kungsträdgården in downtown Stockholm, Nov. 14–16. Stockholm’s largest outdoor park will host three days of free, hockey-themed activities and attractions, including watch parties of both Global Series games and appearances by the Stanley Cup. Click here for more information.

More information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal will be available here, at NHL.com/sv and via international social media accounts @NHLsv on X and @nhlsverige on Instagram, which will serve as the official home for all of the latest news and other features from around the NHL. Media wishing to receive news releases and advisories for the 2025 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal must register and subscribe at Media.NHL.com.