McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brian Dumoulin, and Vince Dunn each had a goal for the Kraken (4-5-2), who have points in four of their last five games (3-1-1). Justin Schultz had two assists.

Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each scored, and Jusse Saros had 26 saves for the Predators (4-6-0), who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip.

Novak gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 6:35 of the first period on the power play. Luke Evangelista passed from the top of the left circle down to the goal line for Colton Sissons, who found Novak in the slot. Novak one-timed it over the glove of Grubauer.

Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 at 15:21 with a power-play goal after taking a pass from Schultz, turning and shooting it off the crossbar and in behind Saros.

McCann put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 17:41, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Yanni Gourde. McCann one-timed it by Saros following Gourde’s pass over the stick of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Josi tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 16:34 of the second period, one-timing a Tyson Barrie pass from the right hash marks off the near post and in.

Dumoulin responded 24 seconds later, giving the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 16:58 with a wrist shot around a screen and over Saros’s blocker.

Dunn scored on a slap shot from the left point at 8:38 of the third period for the 4-2 final.