McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Latest News

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets
Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bratt has 4 points, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win
Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, extend record point streak to 10
2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby
Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’
Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid
Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight
Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road
Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 
Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Fox leaves Rangers game with injury, doesn't return

Fox leaves Rangers game with lower-body injury
Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL Buzz: Boldy returns for Wild against Devils

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Forward has goal in 3rd straight, gets assist, Grubauer makes 32 saves

Recap: Predators at Kraken 11.2.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Jared McCann scored for the third straight game and had an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brian Dumoulin, and Vince Dunn each had a goal for the Kraken (4-5-2), who have points in four of their last five games (3-1-1). Justin Schultz had two assists.

Tommy Novak and Roman Josi each scored, and Jusse Saros had 26 saves for the Predators (4-6-0), who have lost the first two games of their five-game road trip.

Novak gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 6:35 of the first period on the power play. Luke Evangelista passed from the top of the left circle down to the goal line for Colton Sissons, who found Novak in the slot. Novak one-timed it over the glove of Grubauer.

Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 at 15:21 with a power-play goal after taking a pass from Schultz, turning and shooting it off the crossbar and in behind Saros.

McCann put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 17:41, scoring on a 2-on-1 with Yanni Gourde. McCann one-timed it by Saros following Gourde’s pass over the stick of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Josi tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 16:34 of the second period, one-timing a Tyson Barrie pass from the right hash marks off the near post and in.

Dumoulin responded 24 seconds later, giving the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 16:58 with a wrist shot around a screen and over Saros’s blocker.

Dunn scored on a slap shot from the left point at 8:38 of the third period for the 4-2 final.