Hischier scores in OT, lifts Devils past Predators

Forward wins it at 42 seconds, Jack Hughes leaves with lower-body injury for New Jersey

Predators at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Prudential Center on Thursday.

Hischier won it on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Dougie Hamilton scored to extend his point streak to nine games, and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils (28-24-2), who had lost two straight after winning five of six. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes, who is on the Team USA roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, totaled 2:27 of ice time before exiting the game with a lower-body injury after a 56-second shift at 8:27 of the first period.

Filip Forsberg and Michael McCarron scored for the Predators (24-23-6), who are 1-3-2 in their past six games. Justus Annunen made 32 saves.

Maxim Tsyplakov had no shots on goal and five hits in 8:18 of ice time in his Devils debut. New Jersey acquired the 27-year-old forward from the New York Islanders on Tuesday for forward Ondrej Palat, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period, scoring on a rebound from the slot.

Hamilton tied it 1-1 at 10:01 of the second period on a snap shot from the right face-off circle. He has two goals and nine assists during his point streak.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 1:34 of the third period on a one-timer from low in the left face-off circle off a pass from the point by Adam Wilsby.

Bratt then tied it 2-2 at 10:42 when he scored an unassisted goal from the left post with Annunen sprawled on the ice.

Latest News

Kane sets U.S. scoring record in Red Wings shootout loss to Capitals

Predators goalie Annunen loses stick, gains stick tangled in pad

Hurricanes rally with 3 goals in final 1:59, stun Mammoth 

Mittelstadt, Minten help Bruins stay hot, defeat slumping Flyers

Islanders edge Rangers, sweep season series

Lyon makes 37 saves, wins 10th straight as Sabres top Kings

Raddysh has goal, 2 assists in Lightning victory against Jets

Suzuki gets 3 points, Canadiens ease past Avalanche

Penguins cruise past Blackhawks for 5th straight win

Kane passes Modano to become all-time leading U.S.-born scorer

NHL, Lightning to create, expand adaptive hockey in Tampa as Stadium Series legacy project

NHL, Lightning join FORCE BLUE to help preserve 'living shoreline' in Tampa Bay

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Nylander could return for Maple Leafs on Saturday

Stadium Series rink build getting huge boost from cool Florida weather, structure

Golden Knights to play Stars at 2027 Stadium Series in Dallas

Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

Draisaitl hoping to be flag-bearer for Germany at Olympics