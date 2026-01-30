Hischier scores in OT, lifts Devils past Predators

Hischier won it on a slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Dougie Hamilton scored to extend his point streak to nine games, and Jesper Bratt also scored for the Devils (28-24-2), who had lost two straight after winning five of six. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes, who is on the Team USA roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, totaled 2:27 of ice time before exiting the game with a lower-body injury after a 56-second shift at 8:27 of the first period.

Filip Forsberg and Michael McCarron scored for the Predators (24-23-6), who are 1-3-2 in their past six games. Justus Annunen made 32 saves.

Maxim Tsyplakov had no shots on goal and five hits in 8:18 of ice time in his Devils debut. New Jersey acquired the 27-year-old forward from the New York Islanders on Tuesday for forward Ondrej Palat, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period, scoring on a rebound from the slot.

Hamilton tied it 1-1 at 10:01 of the second period on a snap shot from the right face-off circle. He has two goals and nine assists during his point streak.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 1:34 of the third period on a one-timer from low in the left face-off circle off a pass from the point by Adam Wilsby.

Bratt then tied it 2-2 at 10:42 when he scored an unassisted goal from the left post with Annunen sprawled on the ice.