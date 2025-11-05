Wild top Predators in OT after allowing tying goal by Stamkos with 0.3 seconds left

After Predators goalie Justus Annunen knocked the goal off its moorings, Johansson’s initial shot hit the left side of the net before he tapped the puck into where the net should have been. Video review by the NHL Situation Room supported the call on the ice that the actions of Annunen caused the net to be displaced prior to the puck crossing the goal line, resulting in the goal being awarded to Johansson.

With Annunen pulled for the extra attacker, Steven Stamkos tied it 2-2 for Nashville with 0.3 seconds left in the third period, scoring with a one-timer from high in the left face-off circle.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Brock Faber had two assists, and Johansson added an assist for the Wild (5-6-3), who won their second straight. Filip Gustavsson made 32 saves.

Matthew Wood scored, and Annunen made 22 saves for the Predators (5-6-4), who were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play at 10:44 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the slot. He has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games.

Wood tied it 1-1 at 5:16 of the second period with a backdoor tap-in off a Michael McCarron backhanded feed.

Buium put Minnesota ahead 2-1 on the power play at 16:01, redirecting a Faber shot in the low slot.