Sissons has 3 points for Predators in win against Kings

Saros makes 27 saves; Los Angeles has 4-game winning streak end

Recap: Predators @ Kings 2.22.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Colton Sissons had a goal and two assists for the Nashville Predators in a 4-1 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Jeremy Lauzon had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators (30-25-2), who have won three in a row.

Kevin Fiala scored, and David Rittich allowed two goals on 19 shots for the Kings (28-17-10), who had their four-game winning streak end.

Yakov Trenin gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 8:47 of the first period. He got a step on Adrian Kempe and received a pass from Sissons in the left circle before sliding a backhand in off the diving glove of Rittich.

Fiala tied it 1-1 at 19:07 with a wrist shot from the high slot during a 5-on-3 power play. It was Fiala’s 400th NHL point.

Mark Jankowski put the Predators back in front 2-1 at 14:46 of the second period with his second goal of the season. He swatted in the rebound of Luke Evangelista’s sharp-angled shot after Rittich tried to make the initial save standing up.

Sissons (17:00) and Lauzon (19:07) each scored an empty-net goal in the third period for the 4-1 final.

