PREDATORS (13-6-6) at RED WINGS (10-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Kirby Dach -- J.T. Compher
Mason Appleton -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Albert Johannson -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
Daniil Tarasov
John Gibson
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Carter Mazur
Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Sam Montembeault (lower body)
Status report
Each team is on the second half of a back-to-back; the Red Wings won 2-0 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday while the Predators lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Utah Mammoth. … Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used Friday. ... Detroit recalled Bryson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday and sent down Jacob Bernard-Docker, also a defenseman.