PREDATORS (13-6-6) at RED WINGS (10-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; DSN, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Marco Kasper -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Kirby Dach -- J.T. Compher

Mason Appleton -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Albert Johannson -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

Daniil Tarasov

John Gibson

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Carter Mazur

Injured: William Wallinder (upper body), Sam Montembeault (lower body)

Status report

Each team is on the second half of a back-to-back; the Red Wings won 2-0 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday while the Predators lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Utah Mammoth. … Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used Friday. ... Detroit recalled Bryson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday and sent down Jacob Bernard-Docker, also a defenseman.