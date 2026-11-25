PREDATORS (12-6-5) at STARS (15-6-2)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, KDFI
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Arttu Hyry
Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Status report
Myers will return after missing three games with an upper body injury. … Goalie Remi Poirier was claimed by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after the Stars placed him on waivers.