PREDATORS (12-6-5) at STARS (15-6-2)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SCRIPPS, KDFI

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Arttu Hyry

Tyler Seguin -- Justin Hryckowian -- Jamie Benn

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Burroughs -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell

Injured: Oskar Back (finger), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Status report

Myers will return after missing three games with an upper body injury. … Goalie Remi Poirier was claimed by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after the Stars placed him on waivers.