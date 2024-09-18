Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.
Gardner talked journey to NHL, replacing Apps with Maple Leafs in Q&A
Forward took over for retired captain after 1947-48 season, helped Toronto to 3rd straight Stanley Cup title
© Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame
This week features "Voices From The Past." The subject, Cal Gardner, faced a tough challenge, replacing Toronto Maple Leafs captain Syl Apps, who retired in 1948 after winning two straight Stanley Cup championships. The following is a result of interviews in Toronto with Gardner, then a broadcaster.
Gardner died Oct. 10, 2001, at the age of 76.
How did you get to the NHL?
"After getting out of the Canadian Navy after World War II, I came home to Transcona, a railroad town near Winnipeg. The New York Rangers were having training camp, so I figured I'd give it a try and lucked out. The Rangers were having tryouts for the Rovers, their minor league team that played home games on Sunday afternoons at old Madison Square Garden. Another Transcona guy, Rene Trudell, also was trying out for the Rovers and we both made the team."
What was the turning point for you, heading to the NHL?
"We needed a third guy for our line, and it turned out to be Church Russell from Winnipeg. I centered Rene and Church, and we immediately clicked. In those days the Rovers got almost as much ink as the Rangers and the hockey writers liked us. One reporter called us 'The Atomic Line' with a 'Secret Weapon.' We got so good that Rangers boss Frank Boucher promoted us to the big club late in the 1945-46 season."
All three of you at once?
"Yeah, and it was a big deal since moving all three guys on a line upstairs was rare, but Boucher figured we'd give his Rangers a boost. In our first game at The Garden against Chicago (on Feb. 10, 1946) we did OK, a 2-2 tie. I scored (New York's) first goal and made some headlines. Boucher kept us together for another season but that was it. Church didn't like the rough stuff and Rene was too old. I stayed a Ranger until Conn Smythe in Toronto took a gamble and traded for me after the 1947-48 season."
Why was it a gamble?
"In the spring of '48, Toronto had won its second straight Cup, but Smythe knew that his captain and star center Syl Apps was retiring. The Leafs needed a replacement, and it was me, but I wasn't stupid. I knew that nobody could replace Apps. In fact, one New York paper called Syl ''Hockey's Greatest Star.' He had won a Cup in '42 and two more after the war. He captained the Leafs and was one of the most popular players in history. I had a big challenge on my hands."
© Turofsky/Hockey Hall of Fame
How did you handle the pressure of filling Apps' skates?
"I only wore size 10 and he wore size 10 1/2 (laughs). At least I could fill part of his skates. Plus, I was lucky to have a top coach in Hap Day, who liked my tough game, so he had me centering rough Bill Ezinicki on the right and Harry Watson, a big, hard skating shooter, on the other side. We complimented each other so well I got no grief after being 'The New Apps.'"
Were you intimidated by Conn Smythe?
"The first time we met I called him 'Conny.' That wasn't too smart since he had been a major in the military and insisted on discipline and decorum. By the time we were done talking, I was saying, 'Yes, Mister Smythe... that's right Mister Smythe.' There was absolutely no messing around with him; his rule was law. But he knew how to build winners. That 1948-49 season was when I was part of the first team ever to win three straight Cups."
What were the keys to winning?
"Coaching, talent and goaltending. Granted, we finished fourth, under .500, but we knew how to win. We knocked off Boston in the semis, four games to one. That put us up against first-place Detroit with Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. Guess what? We swept them in four straight, giving Toronto three consecutive Cups. We won the fourth game 3-1 and I scored the Cup-winner. What a great thrill that was!"
Right after your second Cup title in 1951, Smythe wanted to fine you $1,000. How come?
"He thought I should have scored the Cup-winning goal, not Bill Barilko, who did. We had been warned to watch , their big gun. Harry Watson was supposed to be guarding Rocket, but Harry was on the other side when the puck came toward me. I let it go by because somebody had to check Richard, so the puck went past me and then Barilko whacked it home for the championship."
What did Smythe do?
"He had me in his office the next day to tell me about the fine and then we looked at the game film. Yeah, it showed me letting the puck go past me. Smythe said 'Why didn't you shoot it?' I told him that checking Rocket was my main job, so I stayed with Rocket and let Barilko score the winner. Smythe realized that I was doing what I thought was right and forgot the fine."
When you wound up with the Boston Bruins in 1953-54, you pulled off a trick on the Rangers that helped Boston make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Remember?
"We were battling for fourth, the last playoff berth. When I was with Toronto, my roommate was Max Bentley, who now was New York's power-play quarterback. I knew Max was a hypochondriac, so when we skated for the pregame warmup, I went over to him. 'Max,' I said, 'you don't look well.' And I repeated it up to the opening face-off. Max must have kept thinking about it all game, since he played awfully bad. We beat the Rangers and won the playoff berth. They didn't!"