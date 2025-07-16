Must-see NHL games for 2025-26 season

Oct. 11: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (Sullivan return to Pittsburgh)

Mike Sullivan will return to the place where he spent 10 seasons and won the Stanley Cup twice. Sullivan, who was hired as Rangers coach less than a week after leaving the Penguins, was 409-255-89 in Pittsburgh and is team's leader in coaching wins in the regular season and playoffs (44-38). Sullivan's debut with the Rangers will come at home against the Penguins on Oct. 7.

Oct. 13: Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs; St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (Prime Monday Night Hockey)

The second season of "Prime Monday Night Hockey" kicks off with a doubleheader on Canadian Thanksgiving when the Atlantic Division rival Red Wings visit the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Later that night, the Blues visit the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Oct. 21: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (Marchand return to Boston)

Marchand was traded to the Panthers by the Bruins on March 7, and although the teams played in Boston four days later, he missed the game with an injury, so this will be the first time facing his former team. The 37-year-old forward played 16 seasons with Boston and was captain for two. He is fourth in games (1,090) and goals (422), fifth in points (976) and sixth in assists (554) in Bruins history. Marchand helped the Panthers win the Cup with 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 playoff games.

Nov. 8: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (Hall of Fame game)

The annual Hall of Fame game, which takes place in Toronto the weekend of the Hockey Hall of Fame inductions, will see the Bruins visit the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. It will be a big week for the Bruins with former defenseman Zdeno Chara being enshrined with hockey legends after a storied 24-season NHL career, including 14 with Boston and winning the Stanley Cup in 2011. Joe Thornton, a forward who played for the Bruins from 1997 to 2005, will also be inducted. The Maple Leafs will also be home against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 9

Nov. 14 and 16: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (Global Series Sweden)

The Penguins and Predators will play twice at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal. It will be Pittsburgh's first trip overseas since the NHL Premiere Series on Oct. 5, 2008, and the roster currently includes three Swedes -- Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and Emil Bemstrom. The Predators, who last played overseas in 2022, are led by Sweden-born forward Filip Forsberg and defensemen Adam Wilsby and Andreas Englund.

Nov. 22: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (Stanley Cup Final rematch)

This will be the first of two games between the Panthers and Oilers in a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons, and the first time Edmonton returns to Amerant Bank Arena since losing Game 6 the 2025 Final. The Panthers have gotten the better of the Oilers and have also won the past four in the regular season. The teams will also play at Rogers Place in Edmonton on March 19.

Nov. 28: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (Thanksgiving Showdown)

One day after American Thanksgiving, there will be a full slate of hockey with 15 games on the schedule. That includes the Thanksgiving Showdown matinee between two Original Six teams in the Rangers and Bruins. Each storied franchise will be seeking to return to the playoffs after not qualifying last season.

Jan. 2: New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic)

The first of two outdoor games in Florida will see the Panthers play their first NHL outdoor game, this one at loanDepot park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins. They'll face the Rangers, who are 5-0-0 in outdoor games.