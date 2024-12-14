Canadiens at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (11-15-3) at JETS (21-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)

Status report

Savard (upper body) participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he was a late scratch for a 9-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Miller will enter the lineup in place of Heinola, a defenseman.

