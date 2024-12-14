Canadiens at Jets projected lineups

CANADIENS (11-15-3) at JETS (21-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNW
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alex Newhook
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikita Chibrikov
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, David Gustafsson, Ville Heinola
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (ankle), Dylan Samberg (foot)
Status report
Savard (upper body) participated in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision; he was a late scratch for a 9-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … The Jets held an optional morning skate. … Miller will enter the lineup in place of Heinola, a defenseman.