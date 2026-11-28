CANADIENS (14-8-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-7-5)

4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS, TSN2

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki – Ivan Demidov

Cole Caufield -- Dylan Larkin -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Oliver Kapanen -- Jake Evans -- Owen Beck

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj – David Reinbacher

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Brett Berard, Florian Xhekaj

Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Stone, a forward, may not dress after playing three shifts in a 4-1 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.