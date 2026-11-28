CANADIENS (14-8-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-7-5)
4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS, TSN2
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki – Ivan Demidov
Cole Caufield -- Dylan Larkin -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Oliver Kapanen -- Jake Evans -- Owen Beck
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Adam Engstrom -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj – David Reinbacher
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brett Berard, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body), Kaiden Guhle (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Trevor Connelly -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Stone, a forward, may not dress after playing three shifts in a 4-1 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.