Dach scores twice, Canadiens hold off Utah

Matheson, Caufield each has goal, assist for Montreal, which is 10-2-1 in last 13 games

Canadiens at Utah Hockey Club | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY – Kirby Dach scored twice as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Mike Matheson and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (21-18-4), who are 10-2-1 in their last 13 games. Lane Hutson had three assists, and Sam Montembeault made 22 saves.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had two assists for Utah (18-18-7), which has lost nine of its last 11 games (2-7-2). Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

Josh Doan opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 2:11 of the first period, putting the puck in the net off a rebound from Keller.

Matheson made it 1-1 at 3:18, splitting both defensemen and beating Vejmelka five-hole for the goal.

Nick Bjugstad gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 19:06, as the forward chipped the puck over the back of Montembeault, which trickled into the back of the net.

Patrik Laine scored at 10:40 of the second period, firing a one-timer off a pass from Alex Newhook to tie the game 2-2.

Dach gave Montreal a 3-2 lead at 18:34, as the forward drove in on net and slid the puck past Vejmelka.

Logan Cooley scored at 3:07 of the third period to tie the game 3-3, scoring on a rebound from a shot by Keller.

Caufield made it 4-3 at 6:33, scoring off a pass from Hutson and beating Vejmelka on the blocker side.

Jake Evans had a chance to extend the lead with a penalty shot at 13:21, but was denied by Vejmelka.

Dach scored again at 16:15, beating Vejmelka on the glove side for the 5-3 final.

