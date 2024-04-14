Senators top Canadiens in shootout, defeat them for 9th time in row

Chabot tipped a Batherson point shot with Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo pulled for the extra attacker.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist, Jake Sanderson had three assists, and Drake Batherson and Claude Giroux each had two assists for the Senators (36-40-4). Korpisalo made 21 saves, and Batherson scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Cole Caufield scored twice, Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson each had a goal and an assist, and David Savard had two assists for the Canadiens (30-36-14). Cayden Primeau made 40 saves.

Each team has been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

The Senators tied their longest winning streak against one opponent with their ninth straight victory against the Canadiens. Ottawa won nine in a row against the Buffalo Sabres from Feb. 6, 2009, to March 26, 2010.

Matheson scored short-handed to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 9:11 of the first period. Jake Evans forced a turnover at the Montreal blue line, and Matheson picked up the puck, skated in on a breakaway and finished a deke on the forehand past Korpisalo.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 on the power play at 13:08 when he redirected a Sanderson point shot to himself and tucked it in around Primeau. It was Tkachuk’s 36th goal of the season, setting an NHL career high.

Caufield put the Canadiens back in front 2-1 at 1:37 of the second period when he put a rebound under Korpisalo’s outstretched left pad.

Shane Pinto tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 8:36, one-timing a centering pass from Giroux in the slot.

Montreal took a 3-2 lead on the power play at 13:05. Caufield scored with a wrist shot over Korpisalo’s blocker from the right face-off circle, setting an NHL career high with his 27th goal.

Tkachuk tied it 3-3 on the power play with his 37th goal at 47 seconds of the third period, taking a pass down low and finishing with a backhand to the glove side.

Newhook put Montreal back in front 4-3 at 15:49 when his centering pass went in off Ottawa defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s skate in the crease.

Tkachuk tied his franchise record with 12 shots on goal.