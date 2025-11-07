Devils tie it late in 3rd, edge Canadiens in OT

Bratt also had an assist, and Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils (10-4-0), who have not lost at home this season (6-0-0). Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves.

Noah Dobson had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 24 saves for the Canadiens (9-3-2), who have lost two straight (0-0-2).

Dobes had won his first six starts this season with a 1.97 goals-against average, making at least 30 saves in three of his six starts and yielding two or fewer goals four times.

Cody Glass gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 1:53 of the first period off a Montreal turnover at its own blue line, scoring on a snap shot from the left face-off circle that beat Dobes far side.

Glass had missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury.

Montreal pulled into a 1-1 tie at 2:59 of the first when Dobson fired a puck on net from along the right half boards that deflected off the chest of Kirby Dach in the slot, over the head of Markstrom, and over the goal line.

Ondrej Palat put New Jersey back in front 2-1 at 8:05 of the second period, scoring his first of the season on a wrist shot from the slot after taking a no-look backhand pass from below the goal line by defenseman Simon Nemec.

Jake Evans tied it 2-2 just 59 seconds into the third on a sharp angle shot from the right face-off circle that trickled under Markstrom's left pad.

Oliver Kapanen converted a rebound on a backhand from the slot 10:33 into the third period to give Montreal a 3-2 lead.

Timo Meier made it 3-3 at 18:50 of the third when he scored on goal-mouth scramble at the right post.

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton sustained an undisclosed injury early in the second period and didn't return.