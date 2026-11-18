CANADIENS (12-5-4) at DEVILS (15-6-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, Prime
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Brett Berard -- Jake Evans -- Owen Beck
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: David Reinbacher, Florian Xhekaj
Injured: Chris Kreider (lower body), Josh Anderson (lower body), Mike Matheson (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi, Anton Silaev, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle sprain)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. ... Texier did not practice Tuesday because of an illness and is questionable. ... Berard will make his Canadiens debut and forward Florian Xhekaj will be a healthy scratch. ... Siegenthaler will take warmups but is questionable because of an illness; if he can't play, Kolyachonok would replace him on defense. ... Pesce is expected to return to the lineup after missing two games because of an illness. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, is expected to be out 4-6 weeks. ... Mantha had surgery Monday to repair a fracture in his throat and will be out at least a month.