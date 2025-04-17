Canadiens display resilience, capture elusive playoff berth in final game

MONTREAL -- The fourth time, it seems, was a charm.

The Montreal Canadiens are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021, finally nailing down the second wild card of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday with a 4-2 Bell Centre victory against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montreal’s first win in four games has pushed them into a first round series against the Washington Capitals. Moving beyond the regular season is met in this market with equal parts joy and relief, fans having watched their team fail to clinch three times and, on Wednesday, skate in a bit of quicksand before getting untracked late in the second period, holding off a late Hurricanes push.

“It’s been tough,” said captain Nick Suzuki, who scored his 30th goal of the season, added an assist and was plus-4. “I think we’ve just been building and building… a lot of anticipation wondering when we’d clinch our spot. It took us a few more games than we wanted but that’s kind of been the story of our season so far. To win the game on home ice to clinch, I don’t think we could have written it any better.”

In a city that’s obsessed with hockey rain or shine -- it was snowing lightly Wednesday morning -- Canadiens fans rode the euphoric high of a six-game winning streak from March 30 through April 8 to the stomach-churning depths of a three-game losing streak April 11-14 that put wild-card hopes on thin ice.

Breathing down their necks have been the charging Columbus Blue Jackets, now winners of five straight.

On Wednesday, with the playoff-bound Hurricanes resting a handful of top players, the Canadiens finally got the job done in their final game of the regular season. The Blue Jackets will now play out the string on Thursday at home against the New York Islanders, both eliminated from the postseason.

Suzuki won’t be watching, having tuned in to the past two Columbus games “and not had much fun doing that,” he said with a laugh. “When they went up 2-0 (against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday), I just turned it off. I like the idea of us going out and doing it ourselves.”

Montreal has been hanging by its fingernails to see whether the Canadiens would finally clinch a playoff spot. You want priorities in this province? With Canada’s April 28 federal election looming, a critical French-language televised party-leaders debate was scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday. It was rescheduled to 6 p.m. so it wouldn’t conflict with the Canadiens game.

Suzuki’s goal at 16:22 of the second period to snap a 1-1 tie shredded the anxiety that hung in Bell Centre like a heavy curtain. It wasn’t so much a cheer as an explosion of relief when he scored, the volume turned up when defenseman Kaiden Guhle drilled home his second of the night 2:26 later.

Late, brilliant Montreal hockey writer Red Fisher would likely have spoken of Wednesday’s Canadiens with two of his classic phrases: “tight-collar time,” the home team playing “don't-give-an-inch hockey, but if you must, make sure it's only an inch.”

The game was every bit that until the Canadiens scored twice deep in the second, then again when the Hurricanes’ Tyson Jost made it 3-2 at 14:10 of the third and made a hard push to the end until Jake Evans’ empty-net insurance goal at 18:05.