The jersey had “I fight for: Mom” written on the bottom.

Gallagher and Lachance shared a big hug as they met on the ice after the Canadiens final home game of the regular season at Bell Centre.

The veteran forward signed and gifted Lachance his game-used jersey. The Canadiens fan then presented Gallagher with a floral box that contained his Hockey Fights Cancer jersey.

The two embraced one final time as “Gally” chants rang down from the stands.