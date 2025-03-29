Blake gets 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Canadiens 

Taylor Hall scored in his 900th NHL game, and Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (44-24-4), who have won 10 of their past 12 games. Seth Jarvis had two assists.

Josh Anderson scored for the Canadiens (33-30-9), who have lost five in a row (0-3-2). Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead at 23 seconds of the first period. The Canadiens won a battle along the right boards before Brendan Gallagher passed to Anderson alone between the circles for a one-timer.

The Hurricanes tied it 1-1 at 41 seconds. Jaccob Slavin’s shot from the left point deflected off Blake’s skate, then off the skates of Montreal forward Nick Suzuki before slipping through Montembeault’s five-hole. The goal was Blake’s first in 23 games.

Hall one-timed a pass from Blake at the left hash marks for a power-play goal that gave Carolina a 2-1 lead at 13:46 of the second period.

Sebastian Aho pushed the lead to 3-1 when he finished a saucer pass from Jarvis on a 2-on-1.

Andrei Svechnikov, who returned to the lineup after missing the past seven games with an upper-body injury, scored an empty-net goal with 1:00 remaining for the 4-1 final.