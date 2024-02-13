Boldy's 3 points help Wild edge Golden Knights

Boldy extended the lead to 4-2 just 61 seconds later. Hartman dumped the puck in on Hill, but just as it got to the goalie, Boldy knocked it away. He then gathered the puck along the goal line and banked a shot in off Hill's shoulder.

“Good play by ‘Hartsy.’ He just kind of flipped it in there at that awkward distance,” Boldy said. “I tried to get a piece and it followed me. … I was thinking, ‘Just throw it at the net,’ to be honest. There wasn’t much to it.”

Mark Stone cut the lead to 4-3 at 9:40 with a slap shot from the top of the right circle, but Eriksson Ek scored his second into an empty net at 19:38 for the 5-3 final.

“I thought we mismanaged pucks between the blues after the first five minutes,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I'm not making excuses, but I was concerned today about how our energy level would be. It started out well, and then some of the guys we rely on didn't quite have it tonight either.”

NOTES: Boldy has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games. ... Eriksson Ek has scored 23 goals in 52 games this season. He scored 23 goals in 78 games last season. ... Kaprizov has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games. ... Stone extended his home point streak to 11 games (four goals, 12 assists).