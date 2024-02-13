Marchessault scores funky goal off lucky bounce to put Golden Knights ahead

Vegas forward scores in opening 30 seconds for second straight game, gives team lead against Wild

MIN@VGK: Marchessault scores 22 seconds into the game

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Sometimes a little lucky bounce is all you need. Just ask Jonathan Marchessault.

During Monday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights forward scored just 22 seconds into the game after the puck bounced his way -- literally.

On a Golden Knights’ push into the offensive zone, Marchessault attempted a centering pass to teammate Ivan Barbashev, who was crashing the net. But, instead, the puck bounced off the stick of Wild defenseman Brock Faber and somehow into the tight space behind Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson's head and the crossbar.

Marchessault has now scored in the opening 30 seconds in back-to-back games. And if you ask him about this goal, he might tell you this is exactly how they drew it up.

