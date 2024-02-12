Golden Knights Spanish voice dealt with death threats in Mexico before landing in Vegas

Jesus Lopez tells NHL.com his harrowing tale of finding new life in hockey

By Amalie Benjamin
NHL.com Staff Writer

In the snippet of video, shaky and shot diagonally and not entirely in focus, the voice comes through loud and clear and full of emotion.

“That’s my dad,” Jorge Lopez yells on the crowded Las Vegas Strip with his phone trained on a passing bus. “That’s my dad right there.”

Jesus Lopez, the Spanish language play-by-play broadcaster for the Vegas Golden Knights, has unfurled a Mexican flag atop the bus and is shaking it as his son hits record. It is days after the Golden Knights captured the Stanley Cup last June, besting the Florida Panthers in five games in the best-of-7 Final, and earning the franchise’s first title six years into its existence.

“It’s as if he had a second life,” Jorge said, marveling at who his father is, at what he’s done.

It’s as unlikely a story as there is in hockey, that of the Golden Knights and that of Lopez, whose background in hockey was nonexistent when he came to the United States from Mexico, when the threats and violence, which he believes came from La Familia Michoacan, a Mexican cartel, altered the course of his life and his family.

He arrived in 2011, a man used to making pizzas and running restaurants, a man who had dabbled in sports broadcasting as a hobby but never as a profession, a man who believed that if he remained in Mexico, he would be killed.

This man was now riding through the streets of Las Vegas being cheered. He was lifting the Stanley Cup.

He was safe.

“For him, lifting that Cup,” Jorge said, “I couldn’t have imagined a better comeback from him.”

Lopez was making pizza sauce when the first call came in.

The voice on the other end was cursing, telling Lopez that they knew his restaurants were doing well, that it was time to pay up.

“If you want to keep your businesses safe, you’re going to have to give us 5,000 pesos per month for each store,” the voice said on the call, back in 2010.

"I’m not going to do that," Lopez said.

That Sunday, a man, nearly dead, was thrown onto his doorstep.

“They yelled at me, ‘This is how you’re going to end up [expletive],’” Lopez said. “I was trying to help the guy to [get himself together], but he said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, leave me alone. You didn’t see anything.’”

The phone calls continued, becoming more specific, more threatening, more personal. They would describe his daughter Celina’s outfit as she worked out at the gym, vulnerable and unaware. Jesus would grab a delivery motorcycle from the restaurant and ride there, in a panic, not knowing what he would find.

It is a problem that plagues Mexico, that results in travel advisories and causes terror in the lives of Mexican citizen: the cartels. They use threats and kidnapping, violence and extortion, as criminal organizations often based on drug trafficking. La Familia Michoacana, which came along in 2006, became a force by the early 2010s, when the Lopez family was first targeted.

“They were a group of traffickers that had worked with the Gulf Cartel against other traffickers, but at some point they split with the Gulf Cartel and their armed wing, the Zetas,” said Nathan Jones, an associate professor of security studies at the College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University, who studies organized crime violence and drug trafficking organizations in Mexico. “And they announced themselves kind of brutally and violently, throwing severed heads onto a dance floor and announcing they were there to protect the people.

“But La Familia Michoacana, for all their talk of protecting the people, they also victimized the local population through things like extortion.”

Local business owners who made money, especially in a noticeable way, would become targets for the cartel, objects of their desire.

Lopez and his family had been in the pizza business for 45 years, his older brother opening their first restaurant in 1980. By the time those he believed to be from the cartel came for them, they had opened 16 or 17 outposts of Santino’s Pizza -- a nod to James Cann’s character in “The Godfather” -- around the state of Jalisco, their logo traditional and ubiquitous. It was something that would have been enticing to the cartels, the potential for a significant payday.

“They were battling the Zetas in this period, which is known as being a particularly violent and vicious group,” said Jones, the author of “Mexico’s Illicit Drug Networks and the State Reaction.” “Both La Familia and Zetas are known for being violent and vicious and extorting the local population. And they’re really diversifying. They’re not just drug traffickers. They’re not just moving drugs from Point A to Point B. They are getting themselves involved in almost criminal governance. There are places where they’re providing dispute resolution in cities and towns. They’re trying to extort businesses and extortion is becoming only a bigger and more widespread issue.”

Though Lopez’s brother Armando wasn’t in the pizza business -- he had a shop selling sheets of wood in their hometown, known for its furniture production -- Lopez once entered his office, only to find Armando on the floor with a gun pointed at his head.

The feelings were of hopelessness -- and helplessness.

“Extortion is one of the crimes that is notoriously underreported,” Jones said. “People don’t file reports. … They don’t trust that anything good is going to happen from that process. There’s also the feeling in their back of their mind, what if the cops are in on it?”

The family believed that there was no point in going to the police, in seeking out authorities they did not and could not trust. In Jalisco, where the Lopez family lived, up to 20 percent of the municipal police force are in collaboration with cartels and 70 percent would not act against them, the state’s attorney general Eduardo Almaguer told Reuters in 2016.

“The cartels have their people just watching over people,” said Lopez, who was living at the time in Ocotlán, a city not far from the border between Jalisco and Michoacan. “Who bought a new car, who was building a big home, and they just called them because they assumed they had the money. When I finished my house, my house was a beautiful big house, so they thought that I had money, probably.”

And they wanted it. Soon the threats became even more specific, with timelines and details. They had known others who had gotten similar phone calls, similar threats, with the callers identifying themselves as members of La Familia Michoacana, and so the Lopez family believed they were being targeted by the same cartel.

At the time, there was only so much Jorge understood. He was just 11 years old. But he saw the impact it had on his mother, on his father.

“The scariest part was just seeing my parents cry and my sister cry,” Jorge said. “All you see is grownups cry.”

From then on, they couldn’t shake the feeling -- that they were being watched, that something sinister was out there, that someone was out to get them.

“You never get that full sense of security [back],” Jorge said. “Once somebody describes what you’re wearing, you’re always kind of looking over your shoulder, seeing if somebody is watching you.”

Jesus Lopez knew it was time to go. He left Mexico on Oct. 28, 2011.

But for his family, still in Ocotlán, it only got worse.

“It was almost like they knew my dad was already gone,” Jorge said.

There was a day, around the end of February or beginning of March of 2012, that started with demands for ransom money, with threats. The words became more violent, more frightening, talk about coming to sack their house, to kill their mother, to shoot everyone inside. The voices told the 18-year-old Celina the call was a kind of grace, as they described their mother Carmen’s clothing, as they left no question how close they were.

“There was nothing we could do about it,” Jorge said. “We just had to say goodbye to our mom. They were just going to come in bullets up and not ask any questions.”

They gave her terrifyingly specific instructions, to get dressed, to take Jorge and put him in the red truck outside, a 1995 candy-apple red Chevrolet Silverado, and go to a particular grocery store.

“She’s crying and she’s bawling and she throws shoes at me,” Jorge said. “She’s like, ‘Get dressed. They’re coming into the house.’ … She was screaming at the top of her lungs in the garage. It was almost as if a dog was crying, which is a really weird sound.”

She hurled a pair of Pirma soccer shoes at Jorge and, trusting her implicitly, he put them on. She snatched the truck’s keys from Carmen, back in the kitchen of the family’s pizzeria, built on the same property as their home.

Carmen, taken aback, managed to talk her down, out of the panic attack, as Celina yelled over and over again that people were coming in to kill them. Carmen ripped the keys back her from daughter’s hand, the phone away from her, ended the call.

There was no coming back from that.

They packed up in three days, back in early March of 2012, closing the restaurants, boxing their things. Anything that could be sold was gone within days; everything else was abandoned, and Jorge believes most of it remains more than a decade later.

“We started from zero,” Jesus said.

The family had to begin all over in Las Vegas, but new situations had never daunted Lopez. This was a man who had traveled to Alaska in 1989, eventually leaving a job as a processor to learn how to make Neapolitan pizza in Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula, returning to the state in 2003 for a job as a stevedore loading and offloading trampers, getting his license as a forklift and crane operator.

He had experience in television, having traded help on a local TV sports show back in Mexico for free advertising for his pizza place on the station before the calls started. He had known how to broadcast boxing and soccer.

It wasn’t foreign to him.

Jesus called someone he knew at ESPN and ultimately got a job with ESPN Deportes, telling them he would do anything and relying on his knowledge of himself to believe he could make something out of whatever he was handed.

Lopez began in sales, eventually creating “Cantina ESPN Las Vegas,” a radio show on ESPN Deportes 1460 AM on which he does more than 15 different voices.

The family became American citizens. They were settled.

And then Lopez heard Bill Foley. Foley, the new owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, was in New Zealand, talking about how happy he was to partner with Lotus Broadcasting, which owns radio stations across the United States. Foley was talking about how he wanted to have a Spanish broadcast, to make the Golden Knights accessible to Spanish-speaking people and include them in the sport, in the team.

“I didn’t say anything,” Lopez said. “I just walked into the edit bay and started recording demos about hockey.”

But on hearing it, his boss, Lotus Broadcasting vice president and general manager Tony Bonnici, thought that something was missing.

“Why don’t you use your soccer goal call?” Lopez recalled Bonnici saying.

Bonnici loved it. He sent it to the Golden Knights.

It worked.

Lopez’s second life was set to begin.

Lopez knew his audience, knew what he would have to give them to help introduce them to the often-unfamiliar sport of hockey. His calls have a certain flair, referencing ceviche and calling fights as if he were a boxing announcer.

He breaks into one now, his voice transforming from his usual speaking cadence into the practiced tone and lilt of a play-by-play call.

“The thing is, for Hispanics, they need to be entertained, not only informed,” Lopez said. “If you’re going to give them news, it has to be entertaining. If you’re going to give them sports, it has to be entertaining. When you’re listening to the English play-by-play, soccer, it’s so correct. They go by the book. There are no extra emotions. And, especially for Mexicans, it has to be spicy.”

His play-by-play is rapid-fire, running sometimes to 320 to 350 words per minute, a roller coaster of an experience that can feel like you’re listening on fast forward. It is a delight to listen to, for the fans and for his family, who have seen him come back to life.

“I think him as a person faded out a little bit,” Jorge said. “He became a little pale in his being. Up until now. He looks younger now, and he’s nearly 15 years older. There is so much color in him now. I think what he does, he does with so much joy and it brings him so much passion.”

The 55-year-old is dedicated to his craft, while never being satisfied. He’s working, with Jorge, on a sports betting show. He’s working on a book to tell his story.

In some ways, the Golden Knights are simply the latest stop in a journey that has taken Lopez from his home in Mexico to Dutch Harbor in Unalaska, Alaska, to T-Mobile Arena and the over-the-top pageantry of the NHL’s second-newest franchise and certainly its most glitzy.

They feel lucky, all of them, so very lucky. They have seen what has happened to friends and family, to those they knew back in Mexico, to those who did not have as many options.

“I think the craziest part about the entire story is this is just an everyday reality for so many people that they’re not even able to see it as an amazing story because they’re not able to get out of it,” Jorge said. “It’s just the norm to them.”

Jesus_Lopez_Cup-ring-2

It was the end of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, and the Golden Knights were minutes from winning their first championship in their sixth year. Lopez turned to Herbert Castro, the color commentator who works alongside him, and told him he wasn’t going to miss the moment.

He wanted a picture, just a picture, of the Stanley Cup.

Instead, he was handed the Cup itself.

“When I grabbed the Cup, you have no idea how many things went through my mind,” Lopez said. “Because I was about to lift the Stanley Cup in the middle of the rink. A lot of images went through my mind at that moment.”

He found his balance, centered himself, making sure he wouldn’t fall, and he screamed at the top of his lungs: “Campeones de la copa Stanley, los Vegas Golden Knights. Go Knights go!”

He kissed the Cup.

He knew that some of the greatest players in the game had never done what he was now doing, had never gotten a chance to touch the Cup, let alone to lift it. And when, later, he was asked to be part of the team’s victory parade, he made arrangements, not breathing a word to anyone.

Lopez got on the bus, a Mexican flag folded and stashed on his body.

He pulled it out. He waved it. He saw how many people were cheering, the chants that emanated. He was holding a bottle of Champagne in his hands, spraying it out on the people below.

“It was the most magical moment of my life,” he said. “And all I can think is about my father. He died 30 years ago. I was thinking about him. And I said to myself, the only person I really would love to impress with this is my dad.”

It was at that moment that the team’s kinesiologist tapped him on the shoulder. He pointed out a man standing on the street not far from them, as they passed the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel. The man was screaming, recording a video, looking up with admiration and pride and love and a few expletives.

“That’s my dad,” he was yelling. “That’s my dad.”

Jesus Lopez cried, in that moment. His voices thickens again, now, as he talks about coming to the United States, about all the unknowns, about what they had left behind in Mexico, what they could make of their lives in Las Vegas. They were alone and their future was uncertain and the language was a struggle and their ears still rang with the expletives and the vitriol and the death threats of the cartel.

“When they called me to tell me, look [expletive] if you don’t pay for your businesses, we’re going to get your family, we’re going to get you, we’re going to kill you, what they were really telling me was, ‘Pack your things. Get ready. You’re going to the United States and you’re going to be the first person lifting up the Stanley Cup, you’re going to be the first person in Spanish to get a Stanley Cup ring,’” Lopez said.

He cried, in that moment. For where he was, for where he’d come from, for the screams that had been quieted, and for those that had been ignited.

