It was a golden night for Alex Pietrangelo .

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman was honored for reaching the 1,000 games played milestone before a game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Pietrangelo was honored by the team before the game. He was joined on the ice by his wife, Jayne and their four children, his parents and Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who presented him with a gold hockey stick.