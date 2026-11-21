WILD (17-3-4) at CANUCKS (5-18-1)

10 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Nico Sturm

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Arshdeep Bains -- Jacob Quillan -- Paul Cotter

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Jamie Oleksiak -- Cameron Crotty

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed)

Status report

Hughes is returning to Minnesota to be evaluated; the defenseman left a 4-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday following a hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka at 9:57 of the third period that forced him out of the game. … Spacek will come in after being scratched the past five games and will play on the third defense pair with Bogosian. ... Trenin will return after missing one game due to personal reasons and forward Tyler Pitlick was sent back to Iowa of the American Hockey League after being called up Thursday. … Gustavsson has been medically cleared to play for the first time since having offseason hip surgery and is expected to play for Iowa on Saturday. … Pettersson, a center, is day to day and is expected to miss the next two games. ... Gallagher was placed on injured reserve; the forward was injured during a 5-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday but general manager Ryan Johnson said it does not appear to be as serious as first feared. … Mueller and Quillan each was recalled from Abbotsford in the American Hockey League on Saturday after Pettersson’s injury and the Canucks trading center Max Sasson to the New York Rangers on Friday. … Tolopilo was also called up from Abbotsford on Saturday; the goalie could start against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.