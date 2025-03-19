Wild in good position despite key injuries, salary cap issues as playoffs near

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- All things being equal, the Minnesota Wild are in a good position.

At 38-25-5, they're fourth in the Central Division with 14 games remaining, including against the Seattle Kraken at home on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). They hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, leading the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues by six points. And they're coming off a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

"I'm very confident in our team," general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday at the NHL GMs meetings. "I'm very happy with the way that they're playing. The guys are doing the right things."

He'd be happier if they were healthy. The Wild would obviously be better too. But that's the adversity they're dealing with and trying to play through.

It's taken a toll.

They're playing without forward Kirill Kaprizov, who leads them with 23 goals in 37 games; their No. 1 center, Joel Eriksson Ek; and their No. 1 defenseman, Jonas Brodin.

Kaprizov has been out with a lower-body injury that required surgery. He has missed 18 straight games and 30 of the past 33. Eriksson Ek also has a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the past 11 games. They're both on injured reserve.

Brodin has missed eight consecutive games with a lower-body injury.

It does not appear any of them are close to returning to the lineup, and Guerin won't speculate on it either.

"You start giving timelines, you can give false hope," Guerin said.