Boldy stepping up, leading playoff push for Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy knows as well as anyone that he needs to contribute on the score sheet.
The 23-year-old forward leads the Minnesota Wild with 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 68 games this season, and his production has been one of the reasons why they sit four points back of the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division entering their game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, FDSNNOX, SN360, TVAS).
However, putting the puck in the back of the net has been a challenge of late for Boldy individually and the Wild as a whole. Minnesota (38-25-5) has scored just nine goals in its past six games (2-3-1), including none in the first period. During that stretch, Boldy has just one even-strength point (an assist).
“This time of year, everyone’s battling for playoff spots,” Boldy said. “You have to find ways to create and hang on to pucks and get stuff to the net and hope it trickles in and stuff like that.
“We've been great defensively. It's hard to score, especially this time of year, but I think we're creating a lot of chances. It's every night we're getting chances, they’re just not going in. So, that seal will break eventually. It's five guys playing defense together, and then that goes a long way.”