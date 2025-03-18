NHL ‘on the right track’ with goalie interference video reviews, GMs say

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- NHL general managers overwhelmingly are in accord with the decision-making of the League’s Situation Room on video reviews for goaltender interference.

That was among the major takeaways from the first two days of the GM meetings here Monday and Tuesday.

"They're getting most of them right," Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell told NHL.com.

On Monday, 31 of the 32 GMs were shown clips of 54 goals that were challenged for goalie interference this season (Kelly McCrimmon of the Vegas Golden Knights did not participate because of travel issues).

The managers were asked to render their own decision for each clip on if they thought it was goalie interference.

On Tuesday, the League went through the results, which showed the majority of the managers agreed with the NHL ruling on 52 of the 54 challenges -- often by lopsided votes. On the two plays for which more GMs disagreed with the Situation Room’s call, the tally was 18-13.

"We think video review and coach’s challenge is in a pretty good place, but we also realize it's an easy target when a team comes out on the wrong end of the decision and whether it's the goaltender or the coach, they come out saying, 'We just don't understand what goalie interference is,'" NHL executive vice president of hockey operations Kris King said. "Unfortunately, we hear it in the media sometimes as well. But I think the numbers prove that they do tend to understand, they do tend to think the same way."