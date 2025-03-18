Devils’ Fitzgerald talks skate cuts with fellow GMs at annual meetings

MANALAPAN, Fla. -- For a few minutes on Tuesday, Tom Fitzgerald put aside his duties as the general manager of the New Jersey Devils to speak to his colleagues as a hockey parent who was close to experiencing the worst kind of nightmare.

Fitzgerald's son Casey, a defenseman with Hartford of the American Hockey League, sustained a vicious cut to his neck from a skate blade in a game against Providence on Dec. 28.

Casey Fitzgerald was wearing a cut-resistant neck guard, which is mandated in the AHL, but the skate sliced him above the guard to the point where his father said that even if he had been wearing a turtleneck he would not have had protection.

The injury was mere inches away from being a life-threatening cut to his jugular.

Tom Fitzgerald addressed his fellow general managers as part of their annual meetings, during NHL group vice president of hockey operations Rod Pasma's larger presentation on cut-resistant materials.

"They asked me to share my experience as a parent, not Tom Fitzgerald the general manager who is on the cut-resistant equipment committee," Fitzgerald told NHL.com. "That's what I wanted to do and I got choked up doing it."

Before Fitzgerald spoke, Pasma showed the GMs pictures of Casey Fitzgerald's gruesome cut, what the wound looked like both when he arrived at the hospital that night and after it was closed by stiches.

Fitzgerald gave Pasma the go-ahead to show the pictures because he wanted the GMs to see what these cuts can do.

"Honestly, we should post these pictures in locker rooms," Fitzgerald said. "I can't look at Casey's neck, but if people see that maybe they go, 'This is serious' or 'I don't want to be this.'"

Pasma said he wanted Fitzgerald to talk to the GMs about his personal experience as a way of continuing the education on the impact of these types of cuts can have and why it is important to continue to inform the players of the benefits of wearing cut-resistant materials.

"I told him, 'Tom, you have this unique ability to speak to it as a general manager and the dad of a son that's received a pretty serious cut,'" Pasma said. "I said, ‘I think the guys would like to hear about it and add a personal component to these injuries.’ It's hit one of the guys in the room now, right? He was happy to do it and he spoke very eloquently about it."