Oettinger makes 39 saves, Stars pull away from Wild to stay undefeated

Stars forward Matt Duchene left the game at 2:19 of the third period after being hit by Wild defenseman Jake Middleton. Gulutzan said that Duchene will need to be evaluated on Wednesday.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Zeev Buium had two assists, and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild (2-2-0). Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

“I thought the first maybe 10 minutes of the first period, we had lots of chances and didn’t capitalize on it. I didn’t really like our second as much,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Really liked our third period, the style of game, how we played. I thought we had lots of scoring chances, lots of shots, lots of shot attempts. It didn’t go in easy for us tonight, but it wasn’t for lack of pressure or opportunities.”

Boldy (four goals, four assists) is the first Wild player to score in each of the first four games of a season. Kaprizov (four goals, five assists) has a point in each of the first four games.

Boldy pulled Minnesota to within 3-1 at 3:50 in the third period when he tipped in a point shot from Buium in the slot on the power play.

“Third period was great. Made some great adjustments and went out there and played the best game we could to find a way to win. Lot of credit to everyone in the room,” Boldy said. “Back-to-backs are tough, but it’s no excuse. I thought we came out really well first 10 minutes and then they kind of stepped on the gas a little. We had spots in our game that weren’t the best, but it’s hard to get your legs, momentum. But I’m proud of the way we played in the third to give us a chance.”

Kaprizov made it 3-2 at 13:04 on a shot from the top of the right face-off circle on the power play. Minnesota’s last nine goals have come on the power play.

“Sometimes it goes in [at even strength], sometimes it doesn’t. You see the first 10 minutes of that first period, we’re getting so many shots to the net and a lot of good looks and it just doesn’t go in,” Buium said. “We started making really good plays in the third period. We have so many skilled guys in this room, if they just trust each other and trust ourselves, we can make more plays and sustain o-zone time, and we’ll probably see more go into the back of the net.”