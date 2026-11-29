Kaiser, a defenseman, put Chicago back in front when he scored from the high slot in his first game back after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Nov. 21.

Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (11-14-2), who hadn’t won five in a row since Feb. 17-25, 2023.

Michael McCarron and Jonas Brodin scored for the Wild (18-5-6), who have lost four of their past five games (1-2-2). Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves.

Teravainen gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period, scoring on a backhand shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle that went off the stick of Minnesota defenseman Jonas Brodin.

It was Teravainen's first goal since Oct. 13, when he scored twice in a 5-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He made it 2-0 on a 5-on-3 power play at 10:13. Sam Rinzel moved into the slot with the puck and passed to Teravainen, who scored on a one-timer from the right circle.

McCarron cut it to 2-1 at 16:33. Blake Coleman outdueled Blackhawks defenseman Ethan Del Mastro behind the net and passed the puck out to McCarron, who roofed it from in front of the crease for his fifth goal of the season.

Brodin tied it 2-2 with his first of the season at 13:07 of the second period. With the Wild on a 3-on-2 rush, Brodin took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Hartman and scored on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Chicago visits the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.