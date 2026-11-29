Well, that’s one way to bust your skate.
During Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena, Evgeni Malkin had to pry the puck out of his skate after it got stuck near the blade.
Penguins forward struggles to get puck loose after breaking skate after hard shot
© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images
Well, that’s one way to bust your skate.
During Saturday’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena, Evgeni Malkin had to pry the puck out of his skate after it got stuck near the blade.
A shot from Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher went straight into Malkin’s skate, and stayed there. The puck shattered the blade holder and Malkin had to wedge it out of there as the play was whistled dead.
The hilarious moment only caused a brief pause, and the Penguins went on to beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.
And yes, that one goes in the books as a block for Malkin.