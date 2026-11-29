A shot from Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher went straight into Malkin’s skate, and stayed there. The puck shattered the blade holder and Malkin had to wedge it out of there as the play was whistled dead.

The hilarious moment only caused a brief pause, and the Penguins went on to beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

And yes, that one goes in the books as a block for Malkin.