WILD (18-4-6) at BLACKHAWKS (10-14-2)
2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon
Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Nico Sturm, Viking Gustafsson Nyberg
Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Andrew Mangiapane
Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Greene -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen
Cole Smith -- Lucas Glendening -- Dillon Boucher
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov
Wyatt Kaiser -- Ethan Del Mastro
Drew Commesso
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Kevin Korchinski
Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body)
Status report
Each team held optional practices on Saturday following games on Friday. … Hughes, a defenseman, skated ahead of the Wild’s practice and will make the trip. Coach John Hynes said he is not sure whether Hughes will play against the Blackhawks. … Maatta practiced on Saturday and also will make the trip. … Kaiser returns to the Blackhawks lineup after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Nov. 21. … Bertuzzi could return after missing two games because of illness.