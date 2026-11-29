WILD (18-4-6) at BLACKHAWKS (10-14-2)

2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted -- Jared Spurgeon

Zach Bogosian -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Nico Sturm, Viking Gustafsson Nyberg

Injured: Quinn Hughes (undisclosed), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Andrew Mangiapane

Ryan Donato -- Roman Kantserov -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Greene -- Anton Frondell -- Teuvo Teravainen

Cole Smith -- Lucas Glendening -- Dillon Boucher

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Ian Cole -- Artyom Levshunov

Wyatt Kaiser -- Ethan Del Mastro

Drew Commesso

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Kevin Korchinski

Injured: Connor Bedard (shoulder surgery), Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body)

Status report

Each team held optional practices on Saturday following games on Friday. … Hughes, a defenseman, skated ahead of the Wild’s practice and will make the trip. Coach John Hynes said he is not sure whether Hughes will play against the Blackhawks. … Maatta practiced on Saturday and also will make the trip. … Kaiser returns to the Blackhawks lineup after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil on Nov. 21. … Bertuzzi could return after missing two games because of illness.