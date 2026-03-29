Pastrnak runs point streak to 12, Bruins hold off Wild

The forward has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during the streak.

Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm each scored two goals, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (41-24-8), who are 4-1-0 in their past five. Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, Hampus Lindholm added two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves.

Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Wild (41-21-12), who could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a victory. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves and added an assist.

The Bruins started the game with a strong forecheck and were rewarded when Andrew Peeke gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period. His shot from the right circle beat Gustavsson to the far post.

Zacha made it 2-0 at 14:00. Mittelstadt chipped the puck ahead to Arvidsson in the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1 with Zacha, who finished with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.

The Bruins made it 3-0 at 10:27 of the second period after more sustained offensive-zone time. Pastrnak came off the bench and received a pass from Hampus Lindholm before moving down low and making a cross-ice pass to Arvidsson, who scored with a one-timer from the left circle that went in off the crossbar.

The Wild cut the deficit to 3-1 at 14:46. After a defensive-zone face-off win, Minnesota stretched the ice with four quick passes before Kirill Kaprizov beat Swayman short side with a snap shot from the left circle.

Elias Lindholm made it 4-1 at 3:48 of the third period, putting home a rebound in front.

Zuccarello cut it to 4-2 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 7:57, and Hartman brought Minnesota to within 4-3 at 13:44 by batting in his own rebound in front.

Zacha scored his second goal at 16:50 on a redirection to make it 5-3, and Elias Lindholm scored into an empty net for his second of the game and the 6-3 final at 19:26.