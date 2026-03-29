Pastrnak runs point streak to 12, Bruins hold off Wild

Zacha, E. Lindholm each scores twice for Boston, which has won 4 of 5

Wild at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak had two assists and extended his point streak to 12 games, helping the Boston Bruins defeat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 at TD Garden on Saturday.

The forward has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during the streak. 

Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm each scored two goals, and Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (41-24-8), who are 4-1-0 in their past five. Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, Hampus Lindholm added two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves. 

Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Wild (41-21-12), who could have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a victory. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves and added an assist. 

The Bruins started the game with a strong forecheck and were rewarded when Andrew Peeke gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period. His shot from the right circle beat Gustavsson to the far post. 

Zacha made it 2-0 at 14:00. Mittelstadt chipped the puck ahead to Arvidsson in the neutral zone to create a 2-on-1 with Zacha, who finished with a one-timer from the right circle to the short side.

The Bruins made it 3-0 at 10:27 of the second period after more sustained offensive-zone time. Pastrnak came off the bench and received a pass from Hampus Lindholm before moving down low and making a cross-ice pass to Arvidsson, who scored with a one-timer from the left circle that went in off the crossbar. 

The Wild cut the deficit to 3-1 at 14:46. After a defensive-zone face-off win, Minnesota stretched the ice with four quick passes before Kirill Kaprizov beat Swayman short side with a snap shot from the left circle. 

Elias Lindholm made it 4-1 at 3:48 of the third period, putting home a rebound in front. 
Zuccarello cut it to 4-2 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 7:57, and Hartman brought Minnesota to within 4-3 at 13:44 by batting in his own rebound in front.

Zacha scored his second goal at 16:50 on a redirection to make it 5-3, and Elias Lindholm scored into an empty net for his second of the game and the 6-3 final at 19:26.

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